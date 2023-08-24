Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY):

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $181.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $176.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $173.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $174.00.

8/16/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/25/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $183.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $587,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

