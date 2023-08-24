Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
