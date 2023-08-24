Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.