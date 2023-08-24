Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.04. 231,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,356,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. SVB Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

