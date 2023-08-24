Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,198,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 772,675 shares.The stock last traded at $31.77 and had previously closed at $31.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.17) to GBX 2,915 ($37.19) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.38) to GBX 2,960 ($37.76) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.98) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after buying an additional 75,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after buying an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

