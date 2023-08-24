Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.66% of Republic Services worth $284,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock remained flat at $146.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

About Republic Services



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

