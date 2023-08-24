Resources Management Corp CT ADV Makes New $166,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.