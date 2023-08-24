Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 178,188 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,188 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

