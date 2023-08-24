RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

