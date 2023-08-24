Rhumbline Advisers Has $108.01 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $108,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

