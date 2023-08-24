Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Altria Group worth $139,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

