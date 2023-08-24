Robert W. Baird Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $8.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOOF. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,590,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,257. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 257,777 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 481.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 441,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 365,836 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 255,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

