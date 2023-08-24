Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $50.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

