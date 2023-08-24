Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $71,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $494.14. 41,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,309. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

