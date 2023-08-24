Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,866. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

