Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 28th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 25th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

RUSHA stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rush Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 2,135 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $136,148.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 176.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.