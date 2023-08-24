Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,715,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.