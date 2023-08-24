Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Shares Up 0.9%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.35). 173,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 188,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.30).

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 517.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,783.78%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

