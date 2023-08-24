Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for about 4.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.32% of Seagen worth $119,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.69. 979,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,206. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

