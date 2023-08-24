Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,479,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,384,429 shares.The stock last traded at $34.92 and had previously closed at $34.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

