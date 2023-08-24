Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.25. 70,925,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,803,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

