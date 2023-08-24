Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,588,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

