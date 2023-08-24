SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

