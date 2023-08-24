Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $88.24.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 10.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 116.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 19.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

