Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $7.49. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 520,294 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRG. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of.

