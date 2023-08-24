ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $221,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,047,000 after buying an additional 35,416 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NOW traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $555.00. 222,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

