Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $155.70, but opened at $161.55. Snowflake shares last traded at $152.83, with a volume of 3,102,533 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

