SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 3,695,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,033,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $492.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,334 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

