South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 1,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.46.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

