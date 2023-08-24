SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,859 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $171,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,572 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,877. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

