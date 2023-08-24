SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1,918.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,215 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. 3,329,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

