SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 85.76% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $173,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

