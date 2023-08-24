SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $99,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $177.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,234. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average is $180.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

