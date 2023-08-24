SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 54,372 shares.The stock last traded at $53.52 and had previously closed at $53.77.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $791.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.