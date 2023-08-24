Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $11.13 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

In other Sphere Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

