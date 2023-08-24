Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Earnings Results

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SPHR opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.92.
In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
