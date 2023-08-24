Steem Market Cap Achieves $74.03 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $74.03 million and $8.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,111.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00247919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00742751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00530309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00061224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00117993 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,107,457 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

