StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $588.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 853,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 613.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 707,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 434,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,943,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

