StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

