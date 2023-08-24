StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

