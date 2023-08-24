StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Get Fluent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $49,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.