StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 4.25. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

