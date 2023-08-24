StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPOF

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.