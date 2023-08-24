StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

Get Sempra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $71.84 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.