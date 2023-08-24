StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CQP. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

