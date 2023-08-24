StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.09 on Friday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

