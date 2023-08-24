StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Vyant Bio stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Free Report) by 3,001.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

