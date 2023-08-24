StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.08.

WCN opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 418.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

