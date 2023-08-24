StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Stories

