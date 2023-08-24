StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of CTIB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.96.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
