STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. STP has a total market cap of $89.77 million and $13.78 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,085.27 or 1.00100082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

