Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.33.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Stryker stock opened at $275.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.36 and a 200-day moving average of $283.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

